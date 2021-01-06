Transerve, ISB join hands for location intelligence

The objective of India Pulse is to generate insights and intelligence from the information that is being generated by the digital systems within governments.

By | Business Bureau | Published: 4:59 pm

Hyderabad: Location intelligence firm Transerve has signed an agreement with Indian School of Business (ISB) under its Digital Identity Research Initiative (DIRI) to provide location intelligence (LI) platform for its India Pulse programme. India Pulse is a next generation e-governance technology stack and implementation framework.

The objective of India Pulse is to generate insights and intelligence from the information that is being generated by the digital systems within governments. The project will involve the development of an interactive dashboard under the India Pulse portal, wherein data will be leveraged to create predictive and spatial intelligence into governance. The immediate benefits from India Pulse are expected to feed into various state governments’ programme implementation and evaluation. The data collected for India Pulse platform will be provided by State governments will be represented spatially on-the-fly to visualize the spread over geography and time.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .