Transforming education beyond traditional classrooms in modern era

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 February 2024, 10:32 PM

Hyderabad: Little kids engaging in the garden along with their parents, playing with rabbits at the petting corner, delving into skills like music and radio jockeying, and crafting something creative from wood— Dreamtime Learning Hub, a microschool in the city is reshaping the traditional education system, by catering to diverse learning needs of each pupil, beyond the classroom walls.

Founded by educationist and author, Lina Ashar, the outdoor-oriented micro-school in Jubilee Hills offers hyper-personalized education for children aged 3 to 16. Based on the international curriculum, the school is designed to encourage self-paced and student-led learning, mindfulness and self-regulation practice, multi-age learning and community involvement.

“In India, we once embraced the Gurukul system, which promoted self-awareness, purpose, and understanding. However, we are now used to factory model of education. Despite 75 years of independence, we haven’t reinstated the values of purposeful education,” says Lina adding, “We’re now revisiting this approach, challenging the ‘eat. sleep. test. repeat ‘ model, and integrating ancient Gurukul wisdom with modern technology.”

The school accommodates only 120 students, with classes known as learning hubs, each serving ten learners, supervised by cheerleaders (teachers) and the hub champ (principal). Emphasizing hands-on learning, critical thinking, and self-awareness, assessments replace exams, with grades replacing marks.

The hub allows students to attend classes based on their strengths and weaknesses. For example, a 5th-grade student excelling in math but struggling in English may attend 6th-grade math classes and 4th-grade English classes. Timetables and assessments are customized for each student to support personalized learning.

The school also integrates technology with hands-on learning, utilizing advanced methods and innovative technologies to provide immersive experiences. Within the workshops, learners engage in various activities such as constructing and coding robots, designing and printing 3D objects, composing and recording music, exploring culinary arts, and other diverse endeavours.

“I believe education should allow students to discover their passions, reach their full potential and positively impact the world around them. In today’s digital era, prioritizing social-emotional learning is essential,” Lina said.

After a successful first year in Hyderabad, Dreamtime Learning Hub is now looking ahead to expand its footprint into other educational hubs like Bangalore, Pune, Chennai, and Delhi.