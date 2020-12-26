Puvvada recovers from Covid-19, thanks well-wishers

Ajay Kumar tested positive on December 13 and was under home isolation at the Minister’s quarters in Hyderabad

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar who contracted Covid a couple of weeks ago has tested negative. He tweeted that he underwent an RT-PCR test on Saturday and that the result was negative. “I will be back to work on Monday. I thank all those who prayed for me and your prayers have given me the strength to defeat the virus,” he said.

