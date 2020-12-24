Travel agent held in Hyderabad for cheating woman

By | Published: 9:09 pm

Hyderabad: A travel agent, who allegedly cheated a woman on the pretext of arranging a job with a corporate firm in Dubai, and later asked her to work as domestic help, was arrested by the Shahalibanda police.

According to the police, the woman, Sameena Begum, a resident of Aliabad had approached the travel agent Mohd Shafiuddin after coming to know he was arranging jobs in Dubai. Shafi told the woman that there was a job in a corporate company in Dubai that offered a good salary. Believing him, the woman went to Dubai, however, after landing there, Shafi and others directed her to go and work at a house as domestic help.

“When Sameena asked the travel agent to arrange her return to India as he had cheated them, Shafi demanded Rs 80,000. On a complaint from Sameena, we registered a case and arrested Shafi,” said S Surender, sub-inspector, Shahalibanda.

