Travellers association seek revised timings of MMTS services

Many passengers who start early from their houses end up reaching late to their workplaces due to the delay in the running of the MMTS services,” said Noor Ahmed Ali.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 April 2024, 11:04 PM

Hyderabad: The Suburban Train Travellers Association has been constantly putting pressure on the SCR to revise the timings of the MMTS services and also maintain punctuality.

The office goers get late almost every day owing to uncertain timings and frequent cancellations. “Many passengers who start early from their houses end up reaching late to their workplaces due to the delay in the running of the MMTS services,” said Noor Ahmed Ali, general secretary of the Suburban Train Travellers Association.

Their requests to change the timings have also failed to get response.

The association appealed for use of spare MMTS rakes to run two pairs of trains from Cherlapalli to Lingampalli via Malkajgiri or Malkajgiri to Limgampalli during peak hours.