Hyderabad: 22 MMTS trains cancelled from July 3 to 9

To clear rush of passengers, the South Central Railway (SCR) has extended the run of certain special trains between various destinations.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:34 PM, Sun - 2 July 23

Hyderabad: Due to infrastructural maintenance work over Secunderabad and Hyderabad divisions, certain MMTS services have been cancelled between July 3 to 9.

The train services which were cancelled are Lingampalli – Hyderabad, Hyderabad – Lingampalli, Umdanagar – Lingampalli, Lingampalli –Falaknuma, Lingampalli – Umdanagar, Ramachandrapuram- Falaknuma and Falaknuma – Lingampalli.

Maintenance – Trains cancelled:

Meanwhile, the South Central Railways (SCR) has informed the passengers that due to infrastructural maintenance works over Secunderabad and Hyderabad divisions from July 3 to 9, certain train services have been either cancelled or partially cancelled.

The cancelled train services are Secunderabad–Vikarabad, Vikarabad–Kacheguda, Secunderabad – Warangal, Warangal–Hyderabad, Kacheguda–Nizamabad. The trains that have been partially cancelled are Kacheguda–Mahabubnagar and Mahabubnagar – Kacheguda.

Extension of special trains:

Accordingly, the Secunderabad – Arsikere (07233) train was extended between July 6 to September 28 and Arsikere – Secunderabad (07234) train extended between July 7 to September 29. Likewise, the Hyderabad – Arsikere (07265) train was extended between July 4 to September 26 and Arsikere – Hyderabad (07266) train was extended between July 5 to September 27.

SCR officials requested rail users to make note of the change in the train schedules and plan their travel accordingly.