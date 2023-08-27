TSRTC to operate electric buses on routes with lesser MMTS and Metro connectivity

The idea is to have these buses deployed in different localities, with a focus on the IT Corridor, that are not linked with the mass transport projects.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is planning to operate electric buses in the city that are not connected with either the Metro Rail or MMTS services. The idea is to have these buses deployed in different localities, with a focus on the IT Corridor, that are not linked with the mass transport projects.

The Greater Hyderabad (GH) zone officials have already decided to operate some of these buses on routes covering Secunderabad Cantonment and Miyapur depot to start with. Electric buses are also planned on the route covering Secunderabad – Punjagutta – Jubilee Hills check post – Film Nagar – Osmania Colony and Manikonda.

Likewise, the electric buses will also operate from the Secunderabad Cantonment depot to various places including Jubilee Bus Station, Secunderabad, Tarnaka, Uppal, LB Nagar and Ibrahimpatnam which are home for many offices, commercial places and educational institutions.

The buses which are assigned to the Miyapur bus depot will operate on the route covering Bachupally – JNTU – KPHB – Hitec City – Bio-diversity – Gachibowli – Wave Rock – Pragathi Nagar – JNTU and VBIT.

“The buses are equipped with vehicle tracking system and they will be connected with the vehicle tracking app and the depot. We will ensure that the buses are operated on a 30-minute frequency,” said a senior TSRTC official.