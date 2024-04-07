Hyderabad: MMTS losing ridership

Passengers allege that the MMTS services seen as not profitable were being cancelled often due to various reasons such as track maintenance, and operational factors.

By C. Romeo Updated On - 7 April 2024, 11:04 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Multi Modal Transport System, more popular as MMTS, which was once the most preferred and used public transport, is losing its ridership gradually, owing to uncertain timings and frequent cancellations of services.

The MMTS services being more affordable were sought after once despite limited connectivity. While a passenger has to shell out about Rs 30 in RTC buses and Rs 50 in Metro for a distance of 20 km, the fare is below Rs 10 with the MMTS.

Also Read TSRTC to operate electric buses on routes with lesser MMTS and Metro connectivity

However, citizens, mostly students and working professionals, prioritising ‘time’ over ‘money’ are forced to prefer other alternative transport, owing to delays and cancellations regularly.

Though the MMTS network is spread across 140 km with about 40 stations, the ridership has reduced to below 50,000 passengers per day.

Though as per the Railway Board rules, the run of local trains should be on priority, that doesn’t seem to be the practice.

Passengers allege that the MMTS services seen as not profitable were being cancelled often due to various reasons such as track maintenance, and operational factors.

There have been frequent complaints from passengers from rail users at Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Medchal, Lingampalli, Ghatkesar, Falaknuma, Tellapur, etc over delayed and and cancelled services.

While SCR officials cited maintenance activity, and operational losses, to be the reasons for cancelling MMTS services, citizens pointed out the irregular train timings.

About 40 MMTS services were cancelled this year since January, with regular commuters being the worst hit, they allege. “Many commuting employees have switched to other modes of transport due to uncertainty of timings,” rues N Roshan, a private employee from West Marredpally.

However, SCR authorities maintain that their best efforts to increase patronage failed to get positive results. They cite measures like reducing first-class ticket fares and creating awareness that MMTS still was the cheapest public transport in the city.

Officials also say during peak hours MMTS trains are given priority rather than long-distance express trains. Commuters also feel that the MMTS had been affected due to the advent of Metro Rail and the ‘Maha Lakshmi’ free travel for women facility in TSRTC buses.