TREIS postpones entrance test for admission into first-year intermediate

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:36 PM, Tue - 26 April 22

Hyderabad: Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society (TREIS) on Tuesday postponed the entrance test for admissions into first-year intermediate streams in its 35 residential junior colleges scheduled for May 22.

The entrance test was postponed as the SSC Public Examinations scheduled to be conducted from May 23 to June 1. A fresh date would be announced in the due course, TREIS said. The last date for online submission of applications for the entrance test on the website https://tsrjdc.cgg.gov.in/is April 30. Students appearing for the SSC Public Exams 2022 can apply for the test.