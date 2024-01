Trending News Today: North India Cold Waves, Rahul Gandhi Security, Donald Trump Win

Today's Trending News includes the cold waves in North India, Mallikarjun Kharge about security for Rahul Gandhi, and Donald Trump's potential to win against Joe Biden.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 January 2024, 11:45 AM

