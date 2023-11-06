Trespassing of railway track is a serious offence: SCR GM Arun Kumar Jain

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

SCR GM Arun Kumar Jain instructed officials to conduct awareness campaigns by organizing counseling sessions at village level, on safety procedure to be followed while crossing the railway tracks at level crossings

Hyderabad: Trespassing of railway track is a serious offence that endangers public safety and interrupts train movements. There is a need to spread awareness among people so that such incidents can be avoided, South Central Railway (SCR), GM, Arun Kumar Jain in a review on safety of train operations and punctuality, on Monday, said.

The SCR GM while reviewing the safety of train operations over the zone, came across the incident of one tractor stuck up on the track while tress passing. He instructed officials to conduct awareness campaigns by organizing counseling sessions at village level, on safety procedure to be followed while crossing the railway tracks at level crossings.

He advised officials to conduct regular counseling programs to the loco pilots, assistant loco pilots on the road learning and instructed to avoid short cut methods. The General Manager further discussed on the rolling stock situation, signaling equipment and elimination of manned level crossings on the zone etc.