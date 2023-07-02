Tribal bodies voice resistance over PM Modi’s pitch for Uniform Civil Code

Modi's strong pitch for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has once again brought the controversial issue to the centre stage of politics

By Anil Kumar Published Date - 09:20 PM, Sun - 2 July 23

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s strong pitch for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has once again brought the controversial issue to the centre stage of politics, with several tribal bodies expressing their resistance to such a code. The issue is likely to generate a lot of political heat in Telangana too, where the Assembly elections are due to be held later this year.

The 22nd Law Commission of India on June 14 sought fresh suggestions from various stakeholders, including public and religious organisations, on the UCC. The UCC is envisaged to provide one law for the entire country for all religious communities in their personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption, child custody, alimony and polygamy.

However, the BJP plan to capitalise on the UCC issue in the forthcoming assembly elections in five States, including Telangana and general elections next year has started facing resistance from tribal bodies.

Already, tribal bodies in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram, all States with a significant tribal population, have started opposing the Centre’s move. Tribal groups in various States have hinted at taking to the streets to protest against the proposed UCC.

Recently, representatives of more than 30 tribal organisations gathered in Ranchi to discuss the UCC, which they fear will dilute the tribal customary laws. Almost all prominent tribal organisations from across the country have decided to join the fight against UCC.

The tribals in Jharkhand are up in arms against the UCC and have announced that it will not allow its implementation at any cost. The tribals in Jharkhand are guided by different rules, including the Chotanagpur Tenancy Act (CNT) and the Santhal Pargana Tenancy (SPT) Act, which are guaranteed by the Constitution and if UCC is implemented they will lose all the benefits.

The Scheduled Tribes (STs), which make up over 8.6 per cent of the population of India (as per 2011 Census), have their own customs and traditions, even as their customary laws have also been codified in some States.

Meanwhile, the BJP, which suffered a major jolt due to the defeat in Karnataka assembly polls, is desperately looking for an emotive issue to whip up sentiments and lift the morale of its rank and file in Telangana and the party leadership are of the opinion that UCC could be the issue through which it could polarise the polls. It will not be surprising if the party decides to make it a key issue in the elections.

The Scheduled Tribe population in the State accounts to 32,86,928, which is 9.34 per cent of the total population (as per 2011 census). The current population of tribals in the State will be much higher and keeping this in mind, the BJP is planning to capitalize on the issue.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), a key political force in the State, has been opposing any move to bring the UCC. Party chief Asaduddin Owaisi has already slammed Prime Minister Modi over the UCC and is likely to use it as the key issue to launch a counter attack on the BJP.