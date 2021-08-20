Tribal council: Telangana HC issues notice to Centre

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy issued notice to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India and directed the latter to indicate the steps taken with regard to recommendations passed by the Tribal Advisory Committee on issues pertaining to providing basic facilities like electricity, ambulance and other medical aid to the tribals living in the forest areas of Telangana. The panel was dealing with a PIL filed by Adivasi Samkshema Parishath which stated that no funds were allocated by the Government despite Tribal Advisory Committee’s recommendations. The court adjourned the hearing to November 11.

Setback for Yadadri EO

Justice T Amarnath Goud of Telangana High Court directed the Executive Officer of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, Yadagirigutta not to interfere with the possession and enjoyment of property of the petitioners. The order is made in a writ petition filed by K Ramulamma and others.

The petitioners contended that they were allotted the land upon paying the amount fixed by the government and they are in possession of the land. They complained that the authorities are trying to dispossess them without following due process of law and provisions of the Telangana Charitable Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowment Act. The judge disposed of the writ plea with a direction to the temple and revenue authorities not to dispossess the petitioner except in accordance with the law.

