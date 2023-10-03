Tribal woman murdered in Adilabad

Published Date - 07:00 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Mancherial: A tribal woman was found murdered at Thukaramnagar in Utnoor mandal on Tuesday.

Utnoor Sub-Inspector K Manohar said that Mesram Devbai (48), the wife of Mothiram from Thukaramnagar, was murdered by unidentified persons. Her body was found in their farm. Mothiram lodged a complaint with police. A murder case was registered. Investigations were taken up.