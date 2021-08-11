Tribals restore sanctity of Indervelli martyrs column

Leaders of the tribal organization, told mediapersons that the sacred martyrs column and surroundings had lost their sanctity after the Congress meeting which saw hundreds of people wearing slippers and violating certain norms.

Adilabad: Under the aegis of Indervelli Amarula Ashaya Samithi and some tribal rights organizations, Adivasis on Tuesday performed special prayers to purify the Indervelli Martyrs’ column following the Dalit Girijana Athmagourava Dandora organised by Congress on Monday.

Kanaka Tukaram and Purka Bapu Rao, leaders of the organization, told mediapersons that the sacred martyrs column and surroundings had lost their sanctity after the Congress meeting which saw hundreds of people wearing slippers and violating certain norms. They said they performed ‘Sudud Pennak,’ a ritual, to protect and restore the sanctity of the memorial.

Tribal rights organizations leaders Kanaka Lakke Rao, Marsakola Thirupathi, Kanaka Hanumanth Rao, Jugnak Bharath, Madavi Sungu, Thumram Laxman, Kumram Ramshaw, Korenga Venkat Rao, Durga Jugadi Rao, Mukade Uttam, Prasanth, Govind and others were present.

It may be recalled that tribals and Dalits from several parts of erstwhile Adilabad district gathered at the column following a call given by the TPCC president A Revanth Reddy to protest against the anti-people’s policies of the State government.

Congress to organise more programmes

Mulugu MLA Seethakka said that following the success of Dalit-Girijan Dandora at Indravelli, more such programmes will be conducted to expose the anti-Dalit programmes being taken up by State government.

Addressing media persons at Gandhi Bhavan here on Tuesday, Seethakka alleged that Telangana Dalit Bandhu was launched only to woo voters in Huzurabad constituency. She thanked party activists for making the Dalit-Girijan Dandora a grand success.

Former Union Minister Balram Naik expressed doubts over the State government’s commitment to implement Dalit Bandhu across the State.

