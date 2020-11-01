Tributes paid to Banjara community spiritual leader

Born on July 7, 1935 in Maharashtra, Maharaj rendered yeoman service for the upliftment of the community

Hyderabad: Rich tributes were paid to Ramrao Maharaj, the first Jagadguru of Banjara community, who passed away at a hospital in Mumbai recently.

Born on July 7, 1935 in Maharashtra, Maharaj rendered yeoman service for the upliftment of the community. He had earned a place in history by educating Banjaras across the country.

G Shankar Naik, State Information Commissioner, said Maharaj instilled compassion, brotherhood, spirituality and harmony among all Banjaras across the country.

