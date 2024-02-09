Sant Sevalal Maharaj Staue to be installed in Hyderabad: Komatireddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 February 2024, 06:26 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has agreed to install a statue of Sant Sevalal Maharaj, revered as a spiritual guru and social reformer by the Banjara community, in Hyderabad and declare an optional holiday on his birth anniversary.

Addressing the media at the assembly on Friday, Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy along with party MLAs belonging to Banjara community, said the Chief Minister had asked him to install the statue of Sant Sevalal Maharaj in Hyderabad city by the next birth anniversary of the Sant.

Since Sevalal Maharaj was respected by the Banjara community, the Chief Minister had decided to install his statue in the city to honour the community, he said.

MLA N Balu Naik said the Chief Minister had also agreed to declare Sevalal Maharaj birth anniversary as an optional holiday.

“We are very thankful to the CM for his kind gesture,”he said. Sant Sevalal Maharaj jayanthi would be celebrated on February 14 to 16 in the State and during the three days various programmes would be organised across the State, he informed.