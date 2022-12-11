Young writer, once a catering steward, now has his poems taught in universities

Ramesh Karthik, who used to work as a steward in catering events to earn some money to publish his books, has been writing on the culture and lifestyle of Banjara communities, adding a dash of fiction.

By Raghu Paithari Updated On - 10:25 PM, Sun - 11 December 22

Nizamabad: A 24-year-old Banjara poet and writer, Ramesh Karthik Nayak, is no ordinary young poet. At this age, some of his poems have already become part of the curriculum in a few universities.

‘Baldair Bandi’ (bullock cart) is one of the books penned by Ramesh Karthik. The book, which narrates the usually untold life of the Banjara or Lambadi tribal community, has recently been introduced in the Andhra University syllabus.

A collection of poetry, ‘Baldair Bandi’ was introduced as the third lesson in the second unit of fourth semester for MA Telugu Language and Literature.

A poem from the book, ‘Jarer Bati’ (Sorghum Roti) is being taught as part of the Telugu literature curriculum at the SR&BGNR Government Degree College, Khammam, Kakatiya University.

Published in 2018, the book was also shortlisted for the Kendra Sahitya Academy Yuva Puraskar in 2021. Besides ‘Baldair Bandi’, Ramesh’s another book ‘Dhavlo’, a compilation of Gor Banjara short stories in Telugu, was also shortlisted for the same award in 2022.

Sharing his journey with Telangana Today, Ramesh Karthik said he was that his book was being introduced in university syllabus. Writers from the Banjara community have written on the history of Lambadas and the problems faced by the community, but few have written on the culture and lifestyle of the community, he said.

The journey was not all that smooth. He initially failed to get a publisher for ‘Baldair Bandi’ since he did not have money. That is when he started working as a steward in catering events. He managed to publish 20 copies, and gradually, some people came forward to publish more copies.

When asked why the book was named ‘Baldair Bandi’, he said there was an unbreakable relationship between the bullock cart and Lambadis.

“It is there in their life, migration and celebrations. In ‘Baldair Bandi’, I highlighted stories that were beautiful, sad and untold in the city, from the thanda,” he said.

Born in Jakranpally thanda, a tiny hamlet in Nizamabad along the National Highway 44, Ramesh Karthik’s parents Nunavath Sevantha and Mojiram are both into farming. He used to draw while in school in Sri Vijaya Sai High School, Bodhan, after which his Telugu teacher encouraged him to write poems. And he hasn’t looked back ever since.