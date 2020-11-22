Trouble brewing in Telangana BJP?

Raja Singh expressed his anguish over the mishandling of the GHMC elections by State president Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: The State BJP appears to be facing a serious rift with the party legislator Raja Singh expressing his anguish over the mishandling of the GHMC elections by State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Raja Singh, in an audio message doing the rounds on social media platforms, said he was grieving the death of a family member and in shock. “Bandi Sanjay anna has cheated me. I will write a letter to the national leadership within the next two-three days. The big leaders here are behaving as per their whims and fancies. Of the 150 divisions, I requested them to leave (candidate selection) the municipal divisions in my constituency to me,” he said.

The BJP legislator goes on to say that in the 2018 elections, “I was the only winner and it was only because of my party activists. But today, I could not even get one of them a party ticket (for GHMC elections). They are highly disappointed. Hence, I have decided to write a letter to the Central leadership.”

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, in a damage-control exercise, sent one of his lieutenants to Raja Singh to placate him. Just a couple of days ago, Kishan Reddy had to play the same role after Sanjay reportedly ticked off Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan.

