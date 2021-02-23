TRS activists told to grill opposition leaders on false allegations

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao has called upon the party activists to question the them on the allegations.

Jangaon: Alleging that the Opposition party leaders including the BJP are leveling false allegations against the ruling TRS and trying to mislead the graduate voters, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao has called upon the party activists to question the them on the allegations.

Addressing a meeting held at a function hall as a part of the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda MLC campaign here on Monday, Rao said, “The graduate voters must know the figures given by TRS candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy on the jobs given by the TRS government in the last six years. The Opposition party leaders must accept his challenge for a debate on the jobs, if they have guts. You (TRS party activists) have to grill the Opposition leaders including the BJP what they had done for the development of the State. We have to explain what we have done for the State. We should not feel inferior to others. The BJP government at the Centre is not giving our share in the taxes. Did the BJP give one crore jobs? Did it deposit Rs 15 lakh in each bank account? You should raise these questions,” he added.

“The Modi government is indeed trying to sell the government companies to Ambanis and Adanis. Do not believe the lies spread by the BJP. Petrol and diesel prices in the country is on the rise and the government is turning a blind eye to the sufferings of people,” Rao said, and urged the party activists to ensure the victory of Palla Rajeshwar Reddy.

MLC candidate Palla said that BJP had no right to comment on Telangana which has a great history of fighting against the injustice and tyranny of the rulers. “I am saying time and again that I am ready for a debate on the jobs provided by the K Chandrashekhar Rao’s government since it came to power in 2014. A total of 1.31 lakh jobs were provided to the eligible candidates in different departments and public sector companies in the State,” he reiterated.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP for privatising the PSUs, Palla said, “While Vajpayee privatised seven State-owned enterprises, Narendra Modi privatised 23 such enterprises. A ‘Chaiwala’, who sold chai on a railway platform, eventually sold the railway,”he said. Local MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, MLC Bodikunti Venkateshwarlu, Gyadari Balamallu, and other leaders also spoke at the meeting.