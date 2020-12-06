TRS backs ‘Bharat Bandh’ call by farmers

Prashanth Reddy said the Chief Minister extended support to the Bharat Bandh call by farmers, and all the TRS cadre should actively participate in the bandh

By | Published: 11:19 pm 11:20 pm

Nizamabad: As per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, TRS activists should support the December 8 Bharat Bandh call given by various farmers’ organisations to protest against the anti-farmer policies of the Union government, said Housing and R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Sunday.

The Minister said the Chief Minister extended support to the Bharat Bandh call by farmers, and all the TRS cadre should actively participate in the bandh. “Chandrashekhar Rao took the decision to oppose the anti-farmers’ laws of the Union government and has hence, extended support for the bandh call,” he said, adding that the Centre should immediately repeal the new farm laws failing which the fight will continue.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .