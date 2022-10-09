TRS (BRS) NRI units unanimously support party’s transformation into national party

Hyderabad: The representatives of TRS (BRS) NRI units from 52 nations unanimously supported party President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s decision to foray into national politics. They pledged to rededicated themselves in developing the TRS NRI units into BRS NRI units by involving NRIs from other States as well.

In a video conference on Sunday, TRS (BRS) NRI global coordinator Mahesh Bigala said there was an overwhelming response from NRIs hailing from different parts of India to Chandrashekhar Rao’s decision to transform TRS into a national party. They were welcoming the move by stressing the need for such a dynamic leadership to catapult India into the league of developed nations. The party NRIs units have already extended their support to transform TRS into BRS.

The TRS (BRS) NRI units pledged to consult and gather support of NRIs from all other States to strengthen the national party. They have decided to explain to NRIs from other States about the development and welfare programmes taken up by the Telangana government which was needed for the rest of the country as well. They have also resolved to convene a massive meeting and also campaign on behalf of TRS (BRS) in the upcoming Munugode bypolls.