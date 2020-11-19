TRS candidates from Patancheru Assembly constituency file nominations

Finance Minister T Harish Rao has been appointed as in-charge for three divisions to design the strategy and carry out the campaign by reaching out to each and every voter

Sangareddy: TRS candidates from three Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) divisions under Patancheru Assembly constituency filed nominations in Sanagreddy district on Thursday. Sitting corporator from Bharathi Nagar (111), Sindhu Adharsh Reddy has filed her nomination today while former corporator Pushpa Nagesh Yadav has filed her nomination for Ramachandrapuram division (112), the smallest division among the 150 divisions, on Thursday.

TRS candidate for Patancheru division (113), Mettu Kumar Yadav, also filed his nomination. With Finance Minister T Harish Rao appointed as in-charge to three divisions to design the strategy and carry out the campaign by reaching out to each and every voter, the Party workers have got into the job today.

While Bharathi Nagar division has received four nominations until today, RC Puram has got 8 nominations. Meanwhile, the Patancheru division has got 15 nominations. Meanwhile, TRS sitting corporator Thonta Anjaiah, who was denied ticket this time from RC Puram, has joined Bharatiya Janata Party and set to contest on the saffron party ticket in an attempt to retain the seat.

