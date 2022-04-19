TRS’ car steering is under the control of AIMIM: Raja Singh

Published Date - 09:24 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Objecting to flexies and banners of AIMIM put up on the Bahadurpura flyover, which was opened to traffic by Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday, BJP Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh said TRS car (party symbol) was under the control of AIMIM.

The flexies and banners were put up as if the flyover was constructed by AIMIM party and not by Telangana Government, Raja Singh said adding “We do not have any objections, if ruling TRS party’s flexies and banners are put up,”

He wondered why the ruling TRS party was scared of AIMIM party and warned that it would take undue advantage of the TRS party’s lenience.

Meanwhile, a delegation of BJP leaders is likely to meet Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday over the alleged suicide of BJP worker in Khammam and mother-son duo in Ramayampet, besides taking up a legal battle.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reportedly spoke to the family members of Sai Ganesh, the BJP activist in Khammam, who allegedly committed suicide, over phone when BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy called on them at their residence.

