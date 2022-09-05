TRS dares BJP for open debate on development

Hyderabad: The TRS dared the BJP for an open debate on development in ‘double engine’ States ruled by the latter as against Telangana in Delhi.

Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud challenged union Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey who toured Mahabubnagar district on Sunday, to participate in the debate rather than making baseless remarks against the TRS government in the State.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan here on Monday, Srinivas Goud said the union Minister lacked basic knowledge about the conditions prevailing in the State and the development done by the TRS government over the last eight years, overcoming all obstacles.

Unlike other States, he stated that the BJP cannot escape by making mere allegations in Telangana and must prove their commitment towards the people of the State.

“Mahendra Nath Pandey toured the district for two days. Rather than explaining about the Centre’s contribution to the State, he resorted to mudslinging and left. He must explain the fate of promises made to the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district including Sainik School at Narayanpet,” he demanded.

He also questioned why the Centre was delaying all approvals for the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme. MLAs Anjaiah Yadav, MLC Kasireddy Narayana Reddy and others also spoke.