TRS drums up support for nationwide shutdown on Tuesday

Karimnagar: Health Minister Eatala Rajender called upon TRS workers and farmers to take part in Bharath Bandh and make it a grand success. He also appealed to business establishments and hamali workers to participate in the bandh.

Speaking to reporters at Huzurabad on Monday, Rajender stated that farmers were agitating in bone-chilling winter in Delhi demanding abolition of anti-farmer Acts brought in by the Union government. Since the Centre failed to heed to their demands, the farmers gave a nationwide shutdown call, he said.

Stating that he would also participate in the hartal in Huzurabad town as the TRS party had extended its support to the farmers’ agitation, Rajendar urged Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, ZPTCs, MPPs, MPTCs, Single Window Chairman and others to make the bandh a success in Huzurabad constituency.

