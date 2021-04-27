TRS Foundation day celebrated as low-key affair across Telangana

Ministers and party leaders followed the safety protocols of Covid-19 while hoisting the party flag to mark the foundation day pandemic as directed by working president K T Rama Rao

Hyderabad: For the second consecutive year, the foundation day celebrations of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was a muted affair across the State on Tuesday on account of the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

Ministers and party leaders followed the safety protocols of Covid-19 while hoisting the party flag to mark the foundation day pandemic as directed by working president K T Rama Rao.

TRS secretary general K Keshav Rao hoisted the party flag at Telangana Bhavan, the party headquarters here. Since its formation on April 27, 2001, the party has been holding the celebrations on a magnificent note every year. Last year too, the celebrations were muted on account of the first wave of the pandemic.

Following the instructions of Rama Rao, Ministers, MLAs and other leaders took part in the celebrations and hoisted the party flag in their respective districts following the Covid-19 protocol. In a tweet, MCL K Kavitha said: “Saluting millions of @trspartyonline family for all the hardship and sacrifice that you endured in the last twenty years for the betterment of people of Telangana. #20YearsOfTRS #TRSFormationDay Jai Telangana !! Jai KCR!!.”

In a separate tweet, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said it was the Chief Minister’s strong will to achieve the 60 year old dream of separate Statehood for Telangana that made it possible, and extended greetings to the party activists.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said Telangana people were happy under the leadership of Chandrashekhar Rao.

Speaking after hoisting the party flag at his residence in West Marredpally here, he said the one and only objective of the TRS then was to achieve separate statehood for Telangana.

He said with its uncompromising spirit to make Telangana a reality, the party played a pivotal role in carrying out a sustained agitation to achieve statehood for Telangana. After TRS came to power, the State witnessed development in various sectors and stood a role model for other States in the country.

Srinivas Yadav said agriculture got priority in the last seven years with the TRS government giving more importance to the irrigation sector resulting in an increase in ground water levels significantly. The 24-hour uninterrupted power supply helped the farmers on a large scale to focus on agriculture, he said.

In Mahabubnagar, Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud said that the district would be developed on all fronts in the next five years. Participating in the foundation day celebrations in the district, he said all the lakes in the district would be filled with Krishna water. The Minister said the party foundation day celebrations were organized in adherence to the Covid-19 safety protocols.

The TRS founded by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao fought against the rulers in united Andhra Pradesh and achieved separate State for Telangana, he added.

