TRS gets land in Delhi for party office

Hyderabad: Paving the way for the construction of TRS office in the national capital, the Land and Development Office, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, handed over 1,100 square metres of land in Vasant Vihar in New Delhi to Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Wednesday. The land consists of two plots measuring 550 square metres each.

“The dream of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who led a two decade-long fight for Telangana and achieved it, was realised with the Centre handing over land for the construction of party office in the middle of the national capital,” Prashanth Reddy said in a statement from Delhi. He said it was an occasion of great pride for all the people of Telangana and also the TRS ranks. He thanked party working president KT Rama Rao for following up the issue with the Centre.

The Land and Development Office sent a communication to TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao about the land allocation on October 9. The physical handing over of the land took place on Wednesday. Prashanth Reddy was directed by the Chief Minister to take over the land on behalf of the party.

Party sources say TRS would soon lay the foundation stone and complete the construction of the office building expeditiously.

