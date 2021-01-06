TRS government striving to realise ideals of Bheem: Indrakaran

Addressing a gathering after unveiling the statue of Komram Bheem at Yellapalli village in Nirmal on Tuesday, Reddy said the government had taken up a slew of developmental works for the benefit of tribals.

By | Published: 12:07 am

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakran Reddy asserted that the government was striving to realise the ideals of tribal legend Kumram Bheem.

Addressing a gathering after unveiling the statue of Komram Bheem at Yellapalli village in Nirmal on Tuesday, Reddy said the government had taken up a slew of developmental works for the benefit of tribals. He cited that it granted Rs 25 crore to create a tribal museum and a memorial of Bheem at Jodeghat village in Kerameri mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

The Minister added that the birth anniversary of the tribal legend and his martyrdom anniversary was being held officially every year. He recalled that Bheem had fought for rights to the tribals over forests, water and land. He assured that he would work hard for erecting an idol of Ramji Gond, another tribal legend at a spot where the latter was believed to have been hung to death by British rulers.

Indrakaran recounted that funds Rs 15 lakh to construct a building for members of the Naikpod community. He stated that a bronze idol of Bheem would be installed in Nirmal town soon.

Former DCCB Chairman Ramkishan Reddy, Sarpanch Ravinder Reddy, TRS leaders A Muralidhar Reddy, Nirmal MPP Rameshwar Reddy and Municipal chairperson Gandrath Eshwar were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .