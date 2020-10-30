TRS govt failed to develop Dubbak: Laxman

Former State president of BJP highlighted the alleged failures and misrule of the State government and the way they have been allegedly misleading and fooling the people of Telangana time and again

Hyderabad: BJP’s OBC Morcha national president and former State president K Laxman addressed an OBC fishermen meeting at Chegunta of Dubbak constituency on Friday. He highlighted the alleged failures and misrule of the State government and the way they have been allegedly misleading and fooling the people of Telangana time and again by giving false promises.

He also reminded the people of Dubbak that the candidates in fray from Congress and TRS have been elected four times each but they were seeking another mandate.

However, there was not much development in the constituency, he said, and appealed people to elect Raghunandan Rao who is capable of developing Dubbak. Former MP Ravindra Naik, former MLAs G Ramakrishna Reddy, Somarapu Satyanarayana, State OBC president Ale Bhasker Raj and Bhanu Prakash BJYM State president and others were present.

