TRS is in the forefront in solving people’s problems: KT Rama Rao

By | Published: 2:54 pm 3:01 pm

Hyderabad: TRS Working President KT Rama Rao has said that development is the only agenda for TRS while BJP and Congress have 2800 agendas for 28 States of the country. Addressing a meeting at the party headquarters here on Monday on the occasion of several leaders led by BJP spokesperson Ravula Sridhar Reddy joining the party, he said that people of the States have been blessing TRS despite the misleading propaganda unleashed by BJP and Congress parties.

“In every election they campaign as if TRS is on the verge of losing elections. But each time the voters have elected TRS. The BJP in particular excel in campaigns but fail at the grassroots level. If you ask us what TRS has done for the State in the past six years, we are ready to give every detail of it,” he said.

He pointed out that the State has contributed Rs 2.72 lakh crore to centre while it has received only Rs 1.29 lakh crore. “While we can keep on giving details like this, when you ask BJP what they have done for the State there is a big silence,” he said. He said that the country’s GDP has fallen below that of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

“BJP promised that it would deposit Rs 15 lakh in each poor man’s account by bringing black money stashed in Swiss banks. Instead they brought black laws that divide the country. All sections of people in the country are opposing BJP,” he said adding that the saffron party is trying to create communal divide in the State. He reminded that secularism is in the soil of Telangana.

He said that there is no place whatsoever ever in Telangana for communal agenda. He said that efforts are being made to tarnish the image of Telangana only for the sake of political advantage.

