TRS launched struggle for the benefit of farmers: Indrakaran

Published Date - 12:31 PM, Wed - 6 April 22

Minister Indrakaran Reddy takes part in dumping of paddy produce on Hyderabad-Nagpur national highway as part of a protest by TRS at Kadthal village on the outskirts of Nirmal.

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) launched a struggle demanding the Centre to procure paddy produce only for the benefit of the agrarian community of Telangana. He was speaking at a rasta-roko of the party held on Hyderabad-Nagpur national highway at Kadthal village here on Wednesday.

He raised slogans criticizing the Union government over its decision not to buy paddy produce of the Yasangi season. He extended solidarity to activists of TRS and farmers who protested on the national highway.

Speaking on the occasion, Indrakaran reiterated that the TRS party would continue its fight until the Union government purchases the paddy. He said that the leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party who promised that they would make the Centre to procure the grains were now hiding their faces after harvesting the staple crop. He demanded the Union government to take up procurement of the paddy of Telangana on the lines of Punjab.

The minister advised the Centre to realize the impact of its decision as the farmers were taking to the streets, facing scorching heat wave conditions. He wanted an apology from the Union government for belittling people of this state and demanded it to buy paddy produce of Yasangi season at the earliest. He clarified that TRS would never like to cause inconvenience to motorists, but staged the protest to make the Union government understand the pain of the farmers.

TRS party Nirmal district president and Mudhole MLA G Vittal Reddy, MLC Dande Vittal, Khanapur MLA A Rekha Naik, Farmer Coordination Committee chairman N Venkataram Reddy and many others were present.

