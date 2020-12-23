TRS MLA flays BJP MP for objectionable comments against Kavitha

The BJP MP, during his visit to Jagitial district on Tuesday, had said that Kavitha’s visit to Allipur bridge was akin to a catwalk on the bridge wearing a colourful saree

Jagtial: Jagitial MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar came down heavily on Nizamabad MP D Aravind on Wednesday for making objectionable comments against MLC K Kavitha.

The BJP MP, during his visit to Jagitial district on Tuesday, had said that Kavitha’s visit to Allipur bridge was akin to a catwalk on the bridge wearing a colourful saree.

Reacting sharply to Arvind’s comments, Sanjay Kumar questioned whether this was the way a BJP leader gives respect to women politicians. “Original BJP leaders would not make such comments, and Arvind is a fake BJP leader,” he said.

Making objectionable comments against Kavitha and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has become a routine practice for Aravind, Sanjay Kumar said, after laying the foundation stone for CC road in Allipur of Raikal manal on Wednesday.

“Unable to explain to the people the developmental and welfare scheme implemented by the Union government, the MP is making these kind of comments against leaders of other political parties. Is Arvind ready for a debate on the development of Telangana State in the past six and half years?” he asked.

In Allipur alone, about 813 beedi workers have been provided pension, the TRS MLA said, adding that the BJP government was in power in 16 states, but none of them provided pension to beedi workers.

