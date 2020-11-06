TRS MPs to push for pending NH projects

Vinod Kumar met TRS Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageswar Rao at his residence here on Thursday and discussed the required action plan.

Hyderabad: State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar has urged TRS MPs to exert pressure on the Centre to complete the pending four and six-lane national highway projects in the State.

He said party MPs had to impress upon the Union government to take up and complete the projects as per the AP Reorganisation Act 2014 and recalled that he continuously followed up the issue when he was member of the 16th Lok Sabha. He said that approval for the construction of four-lane national highway between Karimnagar-Warangal, Jagtial-Karimnagar, Armoor-Jagtial-Ramagundam, Karimnagar-Gadchiroli, Khammam-Devarapalli, Mancherial-Warangal, Khammam-Vijayawada, Warangal-Khammam, Hyderabad-Manneguda, Devsagar-Marikal-Jadcherla and Kodad-Khammam had been pending with the Centre.

He also said that 2,273-km long highways linking Sagroli-Bodhan-Nizamabad, Hyderabad-Moinabad-Chevella-Manneguda-Kodangal, Nakrekal-Mahbubabad-Narsampet-Mallepalli, Hyderabad-Amangal-Kalwakurthy-Achampet , Suryapet -Mote-Khammam-Wyra-Sattupalli-Aswaraopet , Sangareddy-Narsapur-Toopran-Gajwel-Jagdevpur-Bhongir-Choutuppal, Madnoor-Bhodan, Mahbubnagar-Jadcherla, Nirmal-Khanapur-Raikal-Jagtial and Kodad-Khammam-Kuravi needed Centre’s approval.

Quoting National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) data, Vinod Kumar said during the past five years, only 126 km of roads were laid by the Centre in the State. “This is an example of the step-motherly treatment meted out by the Centre to Telangana,” he said.

