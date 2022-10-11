TRS pays premium of Rs 26.11 crore for insurance coverage to party workers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:42 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: For the benefit of its party workers, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) continues to provide insurance coverage of Rs.2 lakh each. Accordingly, party working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday handed over a cheque of Rs 26.11 crore premium to officials of an insurance company at Telangana Bhavan here.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said the party leadership would continue all its activities for the welfare and development of its party workers. He asked the party legislators to extend necessary support to the workers, who have been striving hard to strengthen the party in the State. He wanted the party activists to stand as a bridge between the people and the government.

In the last seven years, the party spent Rs.66 crore towards insurance premium and about 4,000 bereaved families of the party activists, received insurance amount of Rs.2 lakh each. For those who sustain complete or partial disability, an insurance amount of Rs.1 lakh or Rs.50,000 respectively will be paid. Under the insurance scheme, all the party activists aged below 70 years get coverage.

Party general secretary and former MLC M Sreenivas Reddy, general secretary Soma Bharat and other leaders were present.