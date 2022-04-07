TRS ranks stage protests across erstwhile Khammam

Minister P Ajay Kumar and TRS leaders staged Maha Dharna in Khammam on Thursday.

Khammam: TRS ranks staged protests across erstwhile Khammam demanding the Centre to procure yasangi paddy produced in Telangana.

In Khammam a ‘Maha Dharna’ was staged in support of the demand. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, ZP Chairman L Kamal Raju, the party MLC Tata Madhusudhan, MLAs, K Upender Reddy, S Venkata Veeraiah, L Ramulu Naik, DCC Bank Chairman K Nagabhushanam, Rythu Bandhu Samithi president N Venkateshwar Rao and others took part in the protest.

Addressing the gathering the leaders strongly condemned the BJP government at the Centre for refusing to buy yasangi paddy from Telangana. The Centre was discriminating against the farmers in Telangana, they alleged.

In Kothagudem, Government Whip and Pinapaka MLA R Kantha Rao along with Kothagudem MLA V Venkateshwara Rao staged a day long deeksha demanding the Centre to take immediate steps to buy yasangi paddy from Telangana.

