TRS releases charge-sheet against BJP, lists out Centre’s failures

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:37 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

TRS working president KT Rama Rao, releasing the charge sheet, said a ruling party seeks votes showcasing welfare and development programmes. Similarly, opposition parties ask votes assuring welfare and development programmes.

Hyderabad: Countering a chargesheet released by the BJP earlier this week, the ruling TRS party on Saturday issued a chargesheet, listing out the BJP-led union Government’s failures in fulfilling assurances made to Telangana under the AP Reorganization Act and also for setting up a 300 bed hospital in Marriguda and a Fluorosis Research Centre in Munugode.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao, releasing the charge sheet, said a ruling party seeks votes showcasing welfare and development programmes. Similarly, opposition parties ask votes assuring welfare and development programmes.

However, the BJP which was in power at the Centre since eight years, had not fulfilled a single promise made to Telangana nor sanctioned a project, he said.

The TRS chargesheet lists out the BJP failures, including demonetisation, GST on handlooms products, reducing corporate tax, filling up vacancies, selling PSUs and many others. The domestic cylinder price was Rs 400 in 2014 and it has now increased to Rs.1200 by the BJP Government, he said.

BJP National president JP Nadda, who was the then Union Health Minister, had assured to set up a 300 bed hospital in Marriguda, besides a Fluorosis Research Centre at Munugode. But the BJP Government has failed to fulfill these promises, he pointed out.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the dubious distinction of increasing the country’s debt from Rs.55 lakh crore to Rs.155 lakh crore” Rama Rao said.

Munugode people, especially the women, would teach a befitting lesson to the BJP in the bypoll, he said.