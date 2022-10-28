BJP continues to approach EC for CBI enquiry in MLAs poaching case

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:08 PM, Fri - 28 October 22

Hyderabad: Describing Tandur MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy’s complaint with Moinabad police as fake, BJP national leaders, including Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to order a CBI enquiry into the entire episode, besides ordering the filing of an FIR against the TRS and its functionaries.

In a complaint to ECI on Friday, the Union Minister said the complaint lodged by TRS MLA was ill intentioned and was yet another attempt of TRS to vitiate the Munugode bypoll. He also accused the TRS party of violating the provisions of Section 123 (4) of Representation of People Act.

After union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan’s representation on October 26, this is the third representation made by the BJP to the ECI.

Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Chairman Y Satish Reddy charged that the BJP was approaching the ECI to stop the Munugode bypoll, scheduled on November 3.

“National BJP leaders are going to ECI every day to stop the election’ October 26th – Dharmendra Pradhan to ECI, October 27 – BJP Executive Committee Member N Ramchander Rao and BJP National Secretary Tarun Chugh and October 28 – Rajeev Chandrasekhar to ECI. All this is just for one single by-poll in a State & to fight one man ‘KCR’,” he tweeted.