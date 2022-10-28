TRS supporters ask BJP’s Bandi to keep Yadadri temple out of politics

Yadadri-Bhongir: TRS supporters on Friday took out a rally in Yadagirigutta urging BJP State president Bandi Sanjay not to spoil the sanctity of the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple by visiting it for political challenges.
More than a thousand TRS activists participated in the rally holding black flags and raising slogans ‘Bandi Sanjay down down” and “Go back Bandi Sanjay”.
District Central Cooperative Bank president Gongidi Mahender Reddy said they would stop Bandi Sanjay from visiting the Yadadri temple as he was coming with a political motive.