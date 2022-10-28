| Trs Supporters Ask Bjps Bandi To Keep Yadadri Temple Out Of Politics

TRS supporters ask BJP’s Bandi to keep Yadadri temple out of politics

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:40 AM, Fri - 28 October 22

TRS members taking out rally in Yadagirigutta on Friday opposing BJP state president Bandi sanjay's visit to Yadadri temple More than a thousand TRS activists participated in the rally holding black flags and raising slogans ‘Bandi Sanjay down down” and “Go back Bandi Sanjay”.

Yadadri-Bhongir: TRS supporters on Friday took out a rally in Yadagirigutta urging BJP State president Bandi Sanjay not to spoil the sanctity of the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple by visiting it for political challenges.

More than a thousand TRS activists participated in the rally holding black flags and raising slogans ‘Bandi Sanjay down down” and “Go back Bandi Sanjay”.

District Central Cooperative Bank president Gongidi Mahender Reddy said they would stop Bandi Sanjay from visiting the Yadadri temple as he was coming with a political motive.