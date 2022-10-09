KTR ridicules Sanjay’s tantric remarks

Published Date - 09:29 PM, Sun - 9 October 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Ridiculing BJP State president Bandi Sanjay for his baseless remarks of ‘tantric pujas’, TRS (BRS) working president and Minister KT Rama Rao equalled the former heading the BJP to that of a stone in the hands of a lunatic.

“This is what you have to rely on When you have a Big ZERO to show in terms of what NDA Govt has delivered to Telangana, (sic)” the Minister tweeted terming Sanjay as ‘Lavangam’ and referring to the BJP’s propaganda.

Black cats 🐈‍⬛ 🐈‍⬛ Tantriks 🤣🤣 This is what you have to rely on When you have a Big ZERO to show in terms of what NDA Govt has delivered to Telangana పిచ్చోడి చేతిలో రాయి = లవంగం చేతిలో బీజేపీ 😁 — KTR (@KTRTRS) October 9, 2022

Sanjay has been repeatedly alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was using black cats at his farm house to conduct occult rituals following advice of a tantrik.

Earlier, Rama Rao had responded to Sanjay’s remarks and said that a bed at Erragadda Government Health Care Hospital was ready for the latter to be quickly admitted so that he doesn’t turn out to be dangerous to the society. “Dear BJP boys, don’t leave this lavangam garu like this. Before he starts biting people out of madness and becomes dangerous to the society with his mindless words, take him to the Erragadda hospital where there is a bed ready,” he tweeted.