TRS to stage ‘Maha Dharna’ in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:02 PM, Wed - 6 April 22

TRS leader G Krishna speaking at the party meeting in Khammam on Wednesday.

Khammam: The district TRS leaders have planned to stage a ‘Maha Dharna’ at dharna chowk here on Thursday. A preparatory meeting in that connection was held at Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar’s camp office here on Wednesday. SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, senior leader Gundala Krishna, TRS city wing president P Nagaraju and others addressed the party workers.

They asked the party public representatives, members of all the affiliated committees, divisional committees, village committees, leaders and activists to participate in large numbers and make the farmer’s protest a success. The Central government should take full responsibility for the purchase of the yasangi paddy through FCI. Discrimination against Telangana in terms of paddy procurement was unreasonable and the Centre should treat all the States in the country equally, Krishna said.

Vijay Kumar regretted that BJP MPs in the State were not responding to the plight of the farmers in Telangana. The Centre which was considerate in dealing with Gujarat, Maharashtra and Punjab States failed to extend the same courtesy to Telangana, he said. Agriculture Market Committee Chairperson D Lakshmi Prasanna, corporator Kamarthapu Murali, former District Library Chairman MA Qamar, youth wing district president Ch Krishna Chaitanya were present.

