TRS to win 100 seats in GHMC polls: K Kavitha

Speaking on the occasion, she said it was unfair on the part of the opposition parties to blame TRS for the low turnout of voters in the GHMC polls

By | Published: 6:59 pm

Karimnagar: MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday exuded confidence that the ruling TRS would win 100 seats in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation which went to polls on Tuesday. Counting will be taken up on December 4.

Kavitha, who was here to attend the wedding of a Telangana Jagruthi activist, later participated in pujas in Patabazar Shivalayam along with BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar.

Speaking on the occasion, she said it was unfair on the part of the opposition parties to blame TRS for the low turnout of voters in the GHMC polls.

Talking about funds being sanctioned to the State by the Central government, she said so far, the State had not got its legitimate share of funds from the Union government. She slammed BJP State president and local MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar for not sanctioning a single rupee for the development of Karimnagar Parliament constituency. “Sanjay, however, was misleading the people by spreading wrong propaganda during the election campaign,” she said, adding that Kamalakar had played a key role in development of Karimangar by getting Rs 1,000 crore sanctioned.

Instead of questioning the development taking place in Telangna, the BJP president should take up developmental works by bringing funds from the Central government, Kavitha said, and called upon the people of the constituency to grill the MP on the developmental works.

Kavitha assured that the State government will fulfill the dream of the locals by establishing a medical college in Karimnagar.

Zilla Parishad Chaiperson Kanumalla Vijaya, Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Mayor, Y Sunil Rao and others were among those who participated in the wedding function.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .