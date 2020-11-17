TRS victory certain in GHMC polls: Talasani

Minister pointed out that the developmental works continued in the city even during the lockdown when the Covid-19 was creating panic across the world

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said the welfare and development activities taken up by the State government in Greater Hyderabad, will ensure the TRS a thumping victory in the ensuing GHMC elections. He pointed out that the developmental works continued in the city even during the lockdown when the Covid-19 was creating panic across the world.

Speaking to mediapersons at MLA Quarters here on Tuesday, Srinivas Yadav said the TRS government was developing Hyderabad into an international city as well as the pride of the country. Unlike the previous governments, he said the State government balanced welfare and development in Hyderabad which was visible for everyone to see.

“Even during the lockdown and thereafter, the State government has been addressing the issues being faced by people in Greater Hyderabad area. Several roads, parks, footpaths and open gyms were developed during the lockdown period,” he said.

The Minister said the State government has been giving priority to the urban poor and the needy living in Hyderabad. “We constructed multi-purpose function halls. Health services were taken to the doorsteps of the poor through Basthi Dawakhanas. Law and order has been strengthened and the entire city is being guarded under the watchful eyes of the police using over three lakh CCTV surveillance cameras,” he explained.

Srinivas Yadav made it clear that the party will go to people and explain about the welfare as well as development activities taken up by the TRS government. On welfare front, he pointed out that the State government was providing Aasara pensions to over two lakh people in GHMC area covering senior citizens, single women and differently abled persons among others. He said the State government opened residential schools to provide quality education to the poor on par with the corporate schools.

