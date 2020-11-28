TRS way ahead as campaigning reaches crescendo

Election fever has picked in all 150 municipal divisions in the city with leaders making last-ditch efforts to get people onto their side.

Hyderabad: With the polling day inching closer, campaigning for the GHMC elections has reached a crescendo with political parties intensifying their efforts to reach out to the voters. Election fever has picked in all 150 municipal divisions in the city with leaders making last-ditch efforts to get people onto their side.

Having taken a clear lead in the campaign, TRS leaders and workers on Friday were busy with arrangements for Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s public meeting scheduled for Saturday and another big-event speech from Minister KT Rama Rao followed by a bike rally on Sunday.

Former Deputy Chief Minister T Rajaiah said the TRS ensured overall development of Mangalhat division and no other party had the right to seek votes in the corporation polls. Conducting a door-to-door campaign in the division on Friday, Rajaiah said that further development of the Mangalhat division was on the cards and urged people to support TRS candidate Parameshwari Singh. He said that the people should teach the opposition parties a lesson on December 1.

Clean and corruption-free administration is possible only with the TRS, said Chief Whip B Venkateswarlu. He said the opposition parties engaged in vitriolic speeches would get a befitting lesson from the city voters. He campaigned in various localities of Gunfoundry municipal division in support of party candidate Mamatha Santosh Gupta. He said the people had complete faith in the TRS which has been striving for development of the poor and the downtrodden. He further expressed confidence that people’s support for the TRS would continue in the corporation polls.

Meanwhile, TRS candidate M Anand Kumar Goud campaigning in Jambagh municipal division said the locality was neglected for the last few decades and had developed fairly well in the last five years under the TRS. Zaheerabad MLA K Manik Rao along with TRS candidate for Goshamahal division Mukesh Singh conducted a door-to-door campaign in the division.

Later, speaking to the media, he urged the voters to cast their franchise to the car symbol as the TRS government ensured the development of the marginalised sections by introducing various welfare programmes.

