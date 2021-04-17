TRS will emerge victorious in KMC polls: Puvvada

Expressing confidence of winning the KMC polls, he said the focus was on claiming majority of wards in the municipal corporation

Khammam: In the wake of elections to Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC), there has been a large scale exodus of leaders and cadres from opposition parties into the TRS. At a programme at the party district headquarters here on Saturday, over 350 leaders and workers of Congress and CPI (M) of different municipal divisions have joined the TRS fold in the presence of Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

The Minister welcomed them into the party and thanked them for extending support to the TRS for the development of Khammam city. Expressing confidence of winning the KMC polls, he said the focus was on claiming majority of wards in the municipal corporation. Ajay Kumar called upon the party workers and leaders to make a door-to-door campaign in support of the TRS candidates. The voters have to be explained about the development the city was witnessing for the past few years under the TRS regime, he said.

Khammam Municipal Corporation was witnessing rapid growth in the past six years with unprecedented development works, as the government was allotting huge amounts of funds for the purpose, he said adding the State government has given Rs 1,800 crore for the city development.

Speaking to media at the party office, Zilla Parishad Chairman L Kamalraj, MLC B Laxmi Narayana and district party office in-charge Gundala Krishna also expressed confidence of winning the KMC polls with a huge majority. They hit out at CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for his comments against the government and Ajay Kumar. The Congress leader, who was not able to digest the development that has taken place in Khammam, was making baseless allegations against the government, they said.

The residents in the city were fully aware of the development works that were going on in Khammam under the TRS government and they would not trust the false campaign by the Congress leader, Kamalraj said.

