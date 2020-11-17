TRS will protect interest of party workers: Vinod Kumar

Vinod Kumar was speaking after consoling the family members of party worker Srinivas at Thangallapalli.

Rajanna-Sircilla: Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Tuesday said Telangana Rashtra Samithi will protect the interests of each and every party worker.

Vinod Kumar was speaking after consoling the family members of party worker Srinivas at Thangallapalli. Srinivas was washed away in Baddipadaga Vagu floods near Shenigaram in Siddipet district.

Vinod Kumar said right from the time of separate Statehood movement, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was taking steps for the welfare of party workers.

Expressing condolences over the death of Srinivas, he said the party had lost a committed worker.

TRS working president and IT and Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao has provided Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to the family of the deceased party worker. Rama Rao will protect the interest of each and every party worker in Sircilla assembly constituency, Vinod Kumar said, and assured of all help in providing education to the two daughters of Srinivas.

