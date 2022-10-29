TRS will win big in Munugode: Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:35 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

BJP’s evil designs will not work in Munugode by-election and the TRS (BRS) is going to win by a huge majority, asserted Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

The Minister has been campaigning in Munugode for the past many days for the by-election making door-to-door visits and interacting with the people of all age groups seeking them to elect TRS nominee Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy with a huge majority.

He has been explaining to the voters about the welfare schemes being implemented by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in Telangana and urging the voters to understand the conspiracies and false propaganda of BJP against the TRS regime.

Speaking to Telangana Today on Saturday Ajay Kumar noted that the voters in Munugode are not in a position to trust Congress and BJP and they are aware that because of those parties the constituency has been lagging behind in development.

The people in the constituency have full faith in the TRS and have been receiving the party leaders warmly during the campaigning. No matter how many tricks are played by BJP, the TRS flag will fly high in the Munugode bypoll, he asserted.

With the recent BJP covert operation to lure the TRS MLAs falling flat, that party’s corrupt practices for political gains got exposed it has lost the moral right to seek votes, Ajay Kumar averred. Kodad Lorry Owners Association and TSRTC trade unions have extended their support to TRS, the Minister said.

The Minister stated that the voters are fully aware of the fact that BJP candidate K Raj Gopal Reddy caused the by-election because of selfishness and consider him a contractor but not as a leader.

“We are moving ahead with a multi-pronged strategy to reach people effectively and in an innovative manner. The TRS has a clear edge and the party candidate Prabhakar Reddy is going to win the seat”, he said.