TRS will win hands down: Harish

By | Published: 12:24 am

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday said he was confident that TRS candidate Solipeta Sujatha will win the Dubbak bypoll with an impressive margin.

In a statement after polling ended, Harish Rao said the BJP leaders continued to spread false information on social networking sites even on election day. They created a fake video that said Congress candidate Cheruku Srinivas Reddy was all set to join TRS on Tuesday morning to mislead the voters, he said, and pointed out that the saffron party also circulated voice messages to create a sense of feeling among the people that the BJP was going to win the election. Despite all these conspiracies, the TRS will emerge victorious, he said.

The high turnout, the Minister said, was an indication of the good work done by the TRS government. He thanked the people for participating in the polling process in such huge numbers. The Minister also thanked officials, police and the media for their efforts in the successful conduct of the election, and the TRS leaders and cadre for putting in all the efforts during the month-long campaign.

