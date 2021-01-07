TRSV activists perform pooja for KCR’s recovery

By | Published: 9:06 pm

Nalgonda: Members of TRSV on Thursday performed a special pooja in Sri Ramakoti Stupalayam temple at Nalgonda praying for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao from minor health issues.

They offered coconuts and performed pooja at the temple praying that God gives good health to the Chief Minister in the larger interest of the State as well as for the welfare of the people.

TRSV State secretary Bommaraboina Nagarjuna said people from all sections of society were happy in the State under Chandrashekhar Rao’s governance. He exuded confidence that the Chief Minister will recover from the mild sickness soon.

Also read: