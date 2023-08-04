Truecaller CEO offers job to Canada student trolled for ‘dream to leave India’

After a video of an Indian woman studying in Canada went viral on social media for her comments about leaving India, Truecaller CEO Alan Mamedi extends his support to her.

Hyderabad: After a video of an Indian woman studying in Canada went viral on social media for her comments about leaving India, Truecaller CEO Alan Mamedi extends his support to her by offering her a job. The student, named Ekta, had to face internet fury for her comment “dream to leave India” in the video.

Replying to a question on ‘What brought her to Canada’, she said that it was her ‘dream to leave India’. After completing her degree in biotech, Ekta said her future plan involves a career in business. Sharing her favourite thing about the country, she said that she enjoys the ‘scenery, sunrise and sunset’.

Ekta received a lot of criticism for her statement about her home country. However, Mamedi took to X (formerly Twitter), and asked her not to listen to these trolls. He invited her to work with his company anywhere in the world after finishing her studies.

“People really want to misunderstand her to make fun of her. This is not OK!! Ekta, don’t listen to all these clowns making fun of you. I think you’re cool and living the dream! When you’re done with school, you’re welcome to work at Truecaller in any of our offices around the world (sic),” he wrote.

The post garnered mixed reactions with users questioning his choice to offer a job without knowing her skills. However, Mamedi reasoned that an educated person was highly ambitious. “A well educated person is a person with high ambitions to learn new things. That’s all you need. PS. Our CFO is a space physicist,” he said.

Lauding Ekta for studying biotech, he added that he will strive to help her to prove that bullying was wrong.

“What does home country have to do with this? You think it’s easy to get into universities without excellent grades? Especially biotech? She clearly has high ambitions in life, and those are people I want to work with. Also, to demonstrate that bullying is not OK, I will help her,” he wrote in reply to another comment.

